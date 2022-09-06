Yemen: Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief, round 4 - Results and recommendations - August 2022

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a household survey in Yemen through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security. This fourth-round survey reached 2 452 households through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) conducted from 29 March to 30 April 2022. Households were surveyed across all 22 governorates of Yemen.

A survey targeting 2 420 households was initially designed with 110 households targeted in each of the 22 governorates. The sample was representative of the population of Yemen and of the governorates (Admin 1) with a 95 percent confidence level and a 6 percent margin of error. A total of 2 452 households were interviewed during this fourth round of data collection, 66 percent of which were engaged in agricultural activities (crop, livestock and both), and 2 percent of which were engaged in fish production and sales in the 12 months preceding the survey. This fourth-round survey was the first to be representative at both the national and governorate level in Yemen.

Data were weighted at the analytical stage to ensure that the regional population distribution was adequately represented. Weights were computed based on the population’s distribution and highest level of education attained by the head of the household at governorate level, and a wealth proxy (access to potable water) at national level.