Yemen: Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief - Results and recommendations, January 2022

Methodology

This brief presents the results of a household survey conducted in Yemen by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System on agricultural livelihoods and food security. Data were collected through computer-assisted telephone interviews from 8 July to 18 September 2021. Initially, the survey was designed to cover 4 750 households spanning 17 governorates. Of these, 3 687 households could be reached. The household survey was representative of vulnerable agricultural households at the governorate (admin 1) level, with a 95 percent confidence level and a 6 percent margin of error. The sample was drawn from a verified list of beneficiaries of all active and closed FAO projects in Yemen; it is therefore not representative of the entire population. Due to small sample sizes in Amanat Al Asimah, and Al Mahwit governorates, findings should be considered indicative.