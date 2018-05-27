Yemen: Cyclone Mekunu Flash Update 2 | 27 May 2018

Situation Overview

The impact of cyclone ‘Mekunu’ on Yemen’s eastern mainland, after it had made landfall in the Sultanate of Oman on 26 May, has been limited. Minor damage has been reported to infrastructure in the districts of Hawf and Shahan of Al Maharah Governorate. Two ships reportedly sank in Al Gaydah and the cycolone damaged agricultural equipment. Meanwhile, assessments and relief efforts continue on the island of Socotra.

On 27 May, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported that seven people have died and eight are still missing due to the cyclone.

Implications on the humanitarian situation and response

• On Socotra Island, local authorities, with support provided by military assets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have cleared most of the roads in the capital Hadibo. The communication and electricity networks in the capital have been restored and both the airport and port are open and functional.

• Search and rescue operations continue, with local authorities trying to reach communities in remote areas. While the road to Socotra’s second largest city, Qalansiyah, is reported open, roads towards the south and across the Haghier mountains remain closed. Hospitals in Hadibo and Qalansiyah are functional although Khalifa hospital, in the former, has reportedly sustained partial damage.

• Local authorities and the Displacement Tracking Team led by the International Organization for Migration (DTM/IOM) have reported a total of 507 families being displaced in Hadibo and Qalansiyah.

Communities living in Badahola have evacuated their areas as reportedly they have been surrounded by flood water. The majority of the affected population (90 per cent) are hosted in schools, with the rest staying in other government buildings.

• As a result of the cyclone, a number of water wells and water network in both Hadibo and Qalansiyah sustained limited damages. Loss of livestock has also been reported. Priority needs include shelter, non-food and food items, medical supplies,as well as water, sanitation and hygiene supplies. Two humanitarian organisations are conducting assessments in Hadibo with plans to reach out to other areas as soon as flood water recedes and access improves.

• The Emirate Red Crescent has brought in a total of 40 MT of supplies to the island, including 10,000 food baskets and basic medical supplies. Distributions to IDPs and affected families have taken place in Hadibo and Qalansiyah. Local partners are providing water trucking to the affected population.

Several flights are scheduled on 27 May to bring up to 130 MT of food, non-food and shelter items as well as essential medical supplies.

• In addition, the humanitarian community is planning to dispatch emergency assistance by air from Aden, using a WFP cargo plane. The shipment includes 4,000 hygiene kits, 500 shelter/NFI kits, essential medical supplies, nutrition supplementary items and 30 water tanks. An inter-cluster assessment team is expected to travel to Socotra on 29 May with the support of UNHAS.

• The Qatari Red Crescent Society has allocated US$100,000 to provide mattresses, blankets, and food parcels to around 10,000 people in Al Maharah. The health centre in Al-Ghaydah District will receive medical supplies and remuneration for health workers.