Yemen: Crisisinsight Impact Overview January to August 2020

This report provides decision-makers with a short, accessible overview of key trends and emerging challenges that may affect humanitarian needs in Yemen, covering January to August 2020.

Key issues:

Humanitarian needs have increased and become harder to address

COVID-19 and flooding displaced more people than conflict from May to July 2020

Civilian casualties decreased, but fighting increased around Ma'rib, Al Jawf and Abyan

Deteriorating economic conditions continue to drive food insecurity and stretch copying mechanisms

Heavy rains and flash floods have had a greater impact than in previous years

Protection concerns for migrants in Yemen have dramatically increased