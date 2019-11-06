As Yemen Crisis Worsens Project HOPE, The Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen Launches Medical Mission

Washington (November 6, 2019) – In response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen is set to deploy a new short-term medical mission early this month.

Led by MedGlobal, the new medical mission will commence today and end on November 23, 2019, with the overall objective of providing emergency healthcare and educational services to vulnerable populations in the Hadhramout and Ma’rib governorates in Yemen.

“More than 90% of the people of Yemen are in need of assistance. There is an epidemic of cholera that has affected 1 million Yemenis, and caused thousands of deaths. There is severe malnutrition among children, and people are dying unnecessarily from treatable conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer,” says the Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen.

Throughout the mission, an internationally diverse and skilled team will be volunteering in the Yemeni cities of Seiyun (Hadhramout) city and Ma’rib city. The 23-member medical team will provide services like internal medicine, surgeries, medical trainings, and hold daily lectures and workshops to cover the most critical medical topics and daily challenges in local healthcare facilities and propose practical solutions. In addition, the Alliance will supply multiple local healthcare facilities with vital medical equipment, surgical supplies, and essential medications.

This mission comes amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation where 19.7 million people in Yemen lack access to basic health services due to the severe collapse of essential systems. Most beneficiaries of this medical mission will be internally displaced people (IDPs) who face a wide range of protection needs and vulnerabilities.

“After years of conflict upending their lives, many Yemenis, especially those who have fled their homes and have nowhere to go, find basic health services out of reach. With this mission, together we will provide immediate care to underserved groups, saving lives, while aiding Yemeni health care workers rebuild local health systems,” says Project HOPE’s president and chief executive officer Rabih Torbay.

This new initiative of the four U.S.-based nonprofit organizations that makeup the Humanitarian Alliance for Yemen (UMR, MedGlobal, Project HOPE, and Pure Hands) is part of broader efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis and respond to the health needs of Yemenis after five years of conflict.

About the Alliance Members

MedGlobal provides sustainable health care services to the refugees, the displaced and the most vulnerable in crisis areas and low resources countries worldwide by deploying diverse short-term volunteer medical missions and partnering with local organizations.

Project HOPE operates around the world wherever the need is greatest, working side-by-side with health care workers and their communities, addressing the greatest public health challenges to enable people to live their best lives. We respond to disasters and health crises and stay on in communities long after disaster strikes to help find solutions to epidemics and any other neglected health needs.

Pure Hands focuses on alleviating poverty, providing economic opportunity, and delivering emergency relief. We work together to serve the larger community and to support the poor and most vulnerable groups, reducing their suffering through well-planned and comprehensive programs in health, food security, WASH, capacity building, livelihoods, and disaster preparedness and response.

UMR‘s health, education and food security programs aim to reduce the suffering of the most marginalized and vulnerable groups through immediate relief and development projects that provide tools and resources needed to increase their resilience and self-reliance.

