Yemen Crisis Response Plan 2020
Funding Required $155,000,000
People In Need 24,000,000
Target Beneficiaries 5,329,483
IOM Vision
In 2020, IOM will address the immediate humanitarian and recovery needs of internally displaced persons, migrants and host communities, and will work to build the capacity of the relevant authorities, allowing for a more sustainable response. IOM’s approach will be comprehensive, community-based and multisectoral, focusing on governorates where needs are most acute and where IOM’s added value is the highest.
With all activities grounded in the centrality of protection, IOM’s three strategic priorities in Yemen are:
To meet the life-saving needs of individuals and communities through the provision of frontline multisectoral assistance;
To enhance the resilience of individuals and communities through the restoration of basic services and infrastructure, improved access to income-generation, socioeconomic integration and capacity building opportunities at the community level;
To promote community stability by addressing the drivers of conflict at the local level
