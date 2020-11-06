Yemen Crisis Response Plan 2020

Funding Required $155,000,000

People In Need 24,000,000

Target Beneficiaries 5,329,483

IOM Vision

In 2020, IOM will address the immediate humanitarian and recovery needs of internally displaced persons, migrants and host communities, and will work to build the capacity of the relevant authorities, allowing for a more sustainable response. IOM’s approach will be comprehensive, community-based and multisectoral, focusing on governorates where needs are most acute and where IOM’s added value is the highest.

With all activities grounded in the centrality of protection, IOM’s three strategic priorities in Yemen are: