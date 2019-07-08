Yemen: Crisis Impact Overview (January – May 2019)

The Yemen Crisis Impact Overview is a bi-monthly product to provide decision makers with a short, accessible overview of key trends and emerging challenges that may affect humanitarian programming in Yemen.

The product combines trends in key conflict data with daily media monitoring, secondary data review and ongoing joint analysis with a broad spectrum of Yemen analysts to track and identify key trends and risks with potential civilian impact.

As this is the first issue of the Yemen Crisis Impact Overview, its time frame focuses on the trends and developments reported in the first five months of 2019. The next report will be published in August, covering June and July 2019.

Have we got anything wrong? Do you have ideas for other issues we should look at? Write to us on yahinfo@acaps.org