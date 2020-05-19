Yemen

Yemen: COVID-19 through the eyes of a health-care worker

A nurse in Al Kuwait Hospital in Sana’a, Yemen. © WHO/Omar Nasr

Yemen — Just months after the start of the conflict, a mass exodus of health-care professionals occurred in Yemen. Doctors, midwives, nurses and surgeons fled to other countries seeking safety, and the communities formed worldwide are now known as the “Yemeni diaspora”.

Despite this, a large group of health-care workers stayed behind, dealing with a plethora of outbreaks, emergencies and injuries. They are the backbone of Yemen’s health system, the unsung heroes in this war.

