Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 4 July 2020

As of 4 July, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 1,252 with 338 associated deaths and 539 recoveries. Men constitute 76 per cent of all reported cases and 57 per cent of recorded deaths are aged 45 or above, including 30 per cent aged 60+. In Hadramaut, 409 COVID-19 cases were reported, by far the highest number, with 150 associated deaths and 81 recoveries. This is followed by Aden (267 cases, 32 deaths and 194 recoveries) and Taizz (247 cases, 63 deaths and 114 recoveries), which have recorded higher recovery and lower death rates than Hadramaut. The ongoing fuel crisis continues to threaten access to food, hospital operations and water supplies which are fuel-dependent and crucial to preventing virus transmission and to the response, and presents a further obstacle to people seeking treatment. The cost of the minimum food basket has risen by as much as 35 per cent in some areas since the outbreak of COVID-19 while the Yemeni rial depreciates. Aid agencies continue to work to reduce virus transmission through community engagement; to procure and distribute thousands of metric tons of medical supplies and equipment; to save lives by supporting COVID-19 clinical readiness; and to safeguard the public health care system. However, the Yemen humanitarian response, including for COVID-19, remains hugely underfunded, risking an increase in the spread of COVID-19 and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian partners to respond.