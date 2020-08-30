Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 29 August 2020

As of 29 August, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 1,950 with 564 associated deaths and 1,115 recoveries. Over the past week, 39 new confirmed cases, 17 deaths and 47 recoveries were reported. The highest number of confirmed cases continue to be reported in Hadramaut (882 cases, 281 deaths and 425 recoveries), though this may in part reflect the number of tests conducted in the governorate. The number of cases reported has slowed while indicators suggest that the virus continues to spread and the number of confirmed cases and deaths fall below actual numbers. The reasons for this include a lack of testing facilities and official reporting, and people delaying seeking treatment because of stigma, difficulty accessing treatment centres and the perceived risks of seeking care. The COVID-19 response continues to focus on testing, surveillance and case management, while procuring oxygen, personal protective equipment (PPE), and monitors are a priority. Partners plan to increase surveillance; deploy dedicated COVID staff within agencies; track the impact of COVID on routine priority health programmes and continue to support the public health system; refine messaging to encourage behavioural change; and boost intensive care unit (ICU) capacities prior to any subsequent waves of the virus. The ongoing fuel and funding crises risk exacerbating transmission of the virus and threaten the broader COVID-19 and humanitarian responses.