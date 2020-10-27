Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 24 October 2020

As of 24 October, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 2,064 with 601 associated deaths and 1,361 recoveries. Over the past four weeks, only 30 new confirmed cases, 13 deaths and 99 recoveries were reported. While the number of cases reported continues to show a decline, indicators suggest that the virus is still spreading and the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported are an underestimate. A lack of testing facilities and official reporting, people delaying seeking treatment because of stigma, difficulty accessing treatment centres and the perceived risks of seeking care, are some of the reasons behind the low number of reported cases. The COVID-19 response continues to focus on testing, surveillance and case management. Procuring oxygen, personal protective equipment (PPE), and monitors are a priority. Partners are working to increase surveillance, deploy dedicated COVID staff within agencies and track the impact of COVID on routine priority health programmes. They also continue to support the public health system, refine messaging to encourage behavioural change, and boost intensive care unit (ICU) capacities in preparation for any subsequent waves of the virus.