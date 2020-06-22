Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 20 June 2020

As of 20 June, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 926, with 255 related deaths and 330 recoveries. Men constitute 75 per cent of reported cases. All indications suggest that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country. The authorities have imposed restrictions on movement in some areas and closed some public offices as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Despite this, and although capacities and resources are limited, aid agencies continue to ramp up efforts to suppress the transmission of the virus through community engagement; to procure and distribute medical supplies and equipment; to save lives by supporting COVID-19 clinical readiness; and to safeguard the public health care system. During the week, 43 metric tons of medical supplies and equipment were airlifted to Yemen, a donation to WHO facilitated by Hayel Saeed Anam Foundation on behalf of the International Initiative on COVID-19 in Yemen (IICY), with transport organized by WFP. IICY is an innovative collaborative public-private partnership between multinational companies and the United Nations.