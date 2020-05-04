Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 2 May 2020

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Aden, Taiz and Hadramaut governorates. The first case was announced on 10 April and based on the transmission patterns of the virus in other countries, nearly three weeks later, there is a very real probability that the virus has been circulating undetected within communities. This increases the likelihood of a surge in cases which may quickly overwhelm health care capacities. Humanitarian agencies have been quick to respond to COVID-19 using existing resources and have developed a COVID-19 response strategy with the authorities. At the core of the strategy is effective case management – isolating people who are ill at home and referring those with mild or moderate symptoms to isolation centers, thereby flattening the epi-curve, and admitting critical cases to isolation units. A risk communication and communication engagement strategy is in place to provide the public with essential information to ensure access to life-saving information and limit human to human transmission. Another key priority is protecting the public health system, which will continue to focus on preventing excess morbidity and mortality at 4,300 non-COVID facilities; containing deadly disease outbreaks including cholera, diphtheria, dengue and malaria.