Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 19 September 2020 [EN/AR]

As of 19 September, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 2,030 with 586 associated deaths and 1,223 recoveries. Over the past week, only 17 new confirmed cases, 3 deaths and 10 recoveries were reported. While the number of cases reported continues to show a decline, indicators suggest that the virus is still spreading and the number of confirmed cases and deaths fall below actual numbers. A lack of testing facilities and official reporting, and people delaying seeking treatment because of stigma, difficulty accessing treatment centres and the perceived risks of seeking care are some of the reasons behind the perceived decline in case numbers. The COVID-19 response continues to focus on testing, surveillance and case management, while procuring oxygen, personal protective equipment (PPE), and monitors are a priority. The suspension of the Sana’a international airport on 9 September has delayed the arrival of 207 metric tons of COVID-19 response equipment and humanitarian personnel including COVID-19 specialists. Partners plan to increase surveillance, deploy dedicated COVID staff within agencies and track the impact of COVID on routine priority health programmes. They also continue to support the public health system, refine messaging to encourage behavioural change, and boost intensive care unit (ICU) capacities in preparation for any subsequent waves of the virus.