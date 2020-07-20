Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 18 July 2020

As of 18 July, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 1,585 with 444 associated deaths and 703 recoveries. Men constitute 73 per cent of all reported cases and most COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported among people aged 45 and above. To date, the highest number of confirmed cases has been reported in Hadramaut (589 cases, 188 deaths and 140 recoveries), followed by Taizz (285 cases, 73 deaths and 164 recoveries) and Aden (269 cases,32 deaths and 194 recoveries). Indicators continue to suggest that the virus is spreading rapidly and that the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported fall below actual numbers. People continue to delay seeking treatment because of stigma, difficulties accessing treatment centres, and the perceived risks of seeking care. The COVID-19 strategy has been refreshed and the response is now focused on testing, surveillance and case management. Home care for mild cases is supported by risk management communication. For moderate and critical cases in COVID-19 treatment centres, support includes training on infection protection and control, triage and clinical case management. Procuring and distributing oxygen and personal protective equipment (PPE) remains a priority. The ongoing fuel and funding crises continue to threaten the operation of health facilities and the broader COVID-19 and humanitarian responses.