Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 16 May 2020

Between 10 April, when the first case was confirmed, and 16 May, there were 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen, including 19 related deaths. Over the last week to 16 May, another 91 confirmed cases were announced, an increase of almost 325 per cent from the previous week when 28 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported. Contact tracing and case investigations are ongoing albeit with access and security challenges in some areas. COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 10 governorates namely: Aden, Hadramaut, Taizz, Lahj, Abyan, Al Maharah, Shabwah, Marib and Al Dhale’e governorates and in Sana’a City. The case fatality rate is alarmingly high at 15.9 per cent. Aid agencies are operating on the basis that community transmission of COVID-19 is taking place across the country and continue to focus on effective case management and protecting the public health system, and on scaling up awareness and risk communication interventions, reaching an estimated 16 million people in the first half of May with awareness-raising activities.