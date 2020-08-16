Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 15 August 2020

As of 15 August, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 1,862 with 529 associated deaths and 1,015 recoveries. Men constitute 74 per cent of all reported cases and most COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported among people aged 45 and above. The highest number of confirmed cases continue to be reported in Hadramaut (820 cases, 252 deaths and 362 recoveries), followed by Taizz (300 cases, 80 deaths and 202 recoveries), and Aden (272 cases, 32 deaths and 194 recoveries). The number of cases reported has slowed though indicators suggest that the virus continues to spread and that the number of confirmed cases and deaths fall below actual numbers. The reasons for this include a lack of testing facilities and official reporting, and people delaying seeking treatment because of stigma, difficulty accessing treatment centres and the perceived risks of seeking care. Health partners are concerned that people who are asymptomatic continue to transmit the virus and urge communities to continue to observe precautionary measures. The COVID-19 response continues to focus on testing, surveillance and case management, while procuring and distributing oxygen and personal protective equipment (PPE) remains a priority. The ongoing fuel and funding crises risk exacerbating the transmission of the virus and threaten the broader COVID-19 and humanitarian responses.