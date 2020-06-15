Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 13 June 2020

As of 13 June, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 709, with 161 related deaths and 42 recoveries. The overall case fatality rate remains alarmingly high at just below 25 per cent, nearly four times higher than the global average. All indications suggest that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country. Individuals who are symptomatic are often not seeking testing or treatment until their condition is serious because health facilities are not accessible or local facilities are full or cannot treat patients safely. Other reasons that explain why people are delaying seeking treatment include fear of stigma, concerns about safety, and the perceived risks of seeking care. Even so, the health system is overwhelmed and is in danger of collapsing under the strain of COVID-19. Aid agencies continue to ramp up COVID-19 response efforts reaching more than 16 million people with awareness raising activities. They have procured more than 13,000 metric tons of medical equipment, testing kits and medicines from a highly competitive global market. Agencies have been scaling up the number of intensive care units (ICUs) in COVID-19 designated hospitals, adding 21 new ICUs to the existing 38, bringing the total number to 59. In addition, partners are deploying two high capacity mobile field hospitals with nearly 100 beds and providing salaries to 9,000 frontline health care workers.

Safeguarding the public health system at more than 4,300 non-COVID health care facilities is another priority, to maintain services for other deadly diseases and illnesses.