Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 12 September 2020

As of 12 September, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 2,013 with 583 associated deaths and 1,213 recoveries. Over the past week, 51 new confirmed cases, 16 deaths and 80 recoveries were reported. The highest number of confirmed cases continue to be reported in Hadramaut (926 cases, 299 deaths and 503 recoveries), though this may in part reflect the number of tests conducted in the governorate. Although the number of cases reported has declined, indicators suggest that the virus continues to spread and the number of confirmed cases and deaths fall below actual numbers. A lack of testing facilities and official reporting, and people delaying seeking treatment because of stigma, difficulty accessing treatment centres and the perceived risks of seeking care are some of the reasons behind the perceived decline in case numbers. The COVID-19 response continues to focus on testing, surveillance and case management, while procuring oxygen, personal protective equipment (PPE), and monitors are a priority. Partners plan to increase surveillance, deploy dedicated COVID staff within agencies and track the impact of COVID on routine priority health programmes. They also continue to support the public health system, refine messaging to encourage behavioural change, and boost intensive care unit (ICU) capacities in preparation for any subsequent waves of the virus. The ongoing fuel and funding crises risk exacerbating the spread of the virus and threaten the broader COVID-19 and humanitarian responses.