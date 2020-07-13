Yemen COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Snapshot - As of 11 July 2020

As of 11 July, the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yemen had reached 1,393 with 366 associated deaths and 644 recoveries. Men constitute 76 per cent of all reported cases and most cases and COVID-19 deaths are reported among people aged 45 and above. To date, the highest number of confirmed cases has been reported in Hadramaut (496 cases, 167 deaths and 119 recoveries), followed by Aden (268 cases, 32 deaths and 194 recoveries) and Taizz (266 cases, 69 deaths and 157 recoveries). Reports indicate the continued rapid transmission of the virus, that many more people are symptomatic and dying with COVID-19 symptoms, and that people are delaying seeking treatment until their condition is critical because of fear of stigma, difficulties in accessing treatment centres, and the perceived risks of seeking care. The ongoing fuel crisis is threatening access to food, hospital operations and water supplies which are fuel-dependent and crucial to preventing virus transmission and to the response. The cost of the minimum food basket has risen by as much as 35 per cent in some areas since the outbreak of COVID-19 while the Yemeni rial depreciates. Aid agencies continue to work to reduce virus transmission through community engagement; to procure and distribute thousands of metric tons of medical supplies and equipment; to save lives by supporting COVID-19 clinical readiness; and to safeguard the public health care system. However, the Yemen humanitarian response, including for COVID-19, remains hugely underfunded, risking an increase in the spread of COVID-19 and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian partners to respond.