Yemen: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Monthly Report (November 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In November, 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, 6 deaths and 18 recoveries, bringing the total number of reported cases to 2,087 with 607 deaths and 1,385 recoveries. Health partners remain concerned that under-reporting continues for various reasons and that the official epi-curve underestimates the extent of COVID-19 in Yemen.

Other factors that have had a negative impact on the COVID-19 response include a lack of adaptive behaviour by the population to reduce transmission, severe funding shortages for health workers and personal protective equipment (PPE) and long delays in importing COVID-19 response supplies. Partners continued working towards increasing surveillance; deploying dedicated COVID-19 staff within agencies; tracking the impact of the virus on routine priority health programmes; refining messaging to encourage behavioural change; and boosting intensive care unit (ICU) capacity. Partners have begun to prepare for a second wave of COVID-19, including engaging with excluded and vulnerable groups to keep them safe and supporting essential health facilities to ensure they function throughout winter. The fuel and funding crisis risked exacerbating the COVID-19 and broader humanitarian response.