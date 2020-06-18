Yemen: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Monthly Report (May 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of reported COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Yemen throughout May. Between 10 April, when the first COVID-19 case was reported, and 31 May, the authorities announced 327 cases, including 81 deaths and 16 recoveries. Aid agencies have scaled up the COVID-19 response; prioritizing suppression of virus transmission through community engagement; procuring and distributing medical supplies and equipment; saving lives by supporting COVID-19 clinical readiness; and safeguarding the public health care system. At a pledging conference in Riyadh on 2 June, aid agencies asked donors for $2.41 billion to cover essential humanitarian activities until the end of 2020, including $180 million for COVID-19; only $1.35 billion was pledged. Until donors fulfil their pledges, and without additional funding, critical programmes, including public health care face reduction or closure.