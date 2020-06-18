Yemen

Yemen: COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Monthly Report (May 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of reported COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Yemen throughout May. Between 10 April, when the first COVID-19 case was reported, and 31 May, the authorities announced 327 cases, including 81 deaths and 16 recoveries. Aid agencies have scaled up the COVID-19 response; prioritizing suppression of virus transmission through community engagement; procuring and distributing medical supplies and equipment; saving lives by supporting COVID-19 clinical readiness; and safeguarding the public health care system. At a pledging conference in Riyadh on 2 June, aid agencies asked donors for $2.41 billion to cover essential humanitarian activities until the end of 2020, including $180 million for COVID-19; only $1.35 billion was pledged. Until donors fulfil their pledges, and without additional funding, critical programmes, including public health care face reduction or closure.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content