Yemen COVID-19 Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, dates of data collection: 28 June - 2 July 2020

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonisation of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. With the current global COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondent businesses. The JMMI continues to collect price data for fuel, water, and hygiene products, including all the components of the WASH Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). In addition, new indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a bi-weekly basis from April 2020.* Findings of this factsheet are based on 222 surveys with vendor key informants (KIs) and are indicative only. Additional methodology can be found in the full JMMI fact sheet.

*June Round 1 - June 14th to June 18th, June Round 2 - June 28th to July 2th

KEY FINDINGS: 28 JUNE - 2 JULY, 2020

• There have reportedly been minimal store closures in the two weeks prior to data collection.

• Nearly 72% of vendors reported facing additional difficulties obtaining petrol. 64% of vendors also reported that Diesel was difficult to obtain.

• Price inflation is still the most commonly reported economic issue when obtaining fuel, WASH items, and water trucking services.

• The price of water trucking was reported to have decreased by 26%, which has resulted in a decrease in the overall SMEB cost by 17%.

• Restocking times for WASH goods were higher than fuel restocking times.

• The ability of vendors to adapt to 50% and 100% demand increases has reportedly continued to decrease.