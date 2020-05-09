Yemen COVID-19 Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, Dates of data collection: 25 - 30 April 2020

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonisation of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. With the current global COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondent businesses. The JMMI continues to collect price data for fuel, water, and hygiene products, including all the components of the WASH Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). In addition, new indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a bi-weekly basis from April 2020.* Additional methodolgy can be found in the full JMMI fact sheet.

*April Round 1 - April 12th-19th ; April Round 2 - April 25th to 30th

KEY FINDINGS: 25 -30 APRIL, 2020