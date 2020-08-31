Yemen
Yemen COVID-19 Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, dates of data collection: 23 July - 30 July 2020
Attachments
INTRODUCTION
The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonisation of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. With the current global COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondents’ businesses. The JMMI continues to collect price data for fuel, water, and hygiene products, including all the components of the WASH Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). In addition, new indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a bi-weekly basis from April 2020 (by rounds #R)^. Findings are based on 249 interviews with vendor key informants (KIs), and are to be considered indicative only. Additional methodology can be found in the full JMMI fact sheet.
KEY FINDINGS: 23 - 30 JULY 2020
- The number of businesses reported as open within a 2 minute walk from KIs has continued to increase.
- Vendor KIs reported facing additional difficulties obtaining fuel. 91% of vendor KIs reported that diesel was difficult to obtain and 82% reported difficulties obtaining petrol.
- Prince inflation remains the most commonly reported economic issue when obtaining fuel, WASH, food items, and water trucking services.
- The food SMEB cost was found to have decreased by 16.3% since early July, contributing to a 13.4% decrease in the overall SMEB cost.
- The average restocking time for food items was found to be lower than for fuel and WASH items.
- Exchange rates continue to differ across the country: rates under 600 Yemeni Riyals (YER) to one US dollar (USD) were reported in Al Hudaydah, Amran, Hajjah, Ibb, and Sana’a City. Meanwhile, the highest exchange rates were reported in Hadramaut, Lahj, Aden and Abyan.