Yemen COVID-19 Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, dates of data collection: 12 July - 16 July 2020

Introduction

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonisation of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. With the current global COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondents’ businesses. The JMMI continues to collect price data for fuel, water, and hygiene products, including all the components of the WASH Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB)*. In addition, new indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a bi-weekly basis from April 2020 (by rounds #R)^. Findings are based on 269 interviews with vendor key informants (KIs), and are to be considered indicative only. Additional methodology can be found in the full JMMI fact sheet. *The primary tool to support a 6-person household for a month with the minimum, culturally adjusted items required for survival. ^July Round 1, 12-16 July 2020

KEY FINDINGS: 12 - 16 JULY 2020

• There have reportedly been minimal store closures in the two weeks prior to data collection.

• Nearly 62% of vendors reported facing additional difficulties obtaining petrol. 83% of vendors also reported that diesel was difficult to obtain.

• Price inflation is still the most commonly reported economic issue when obtaining fuel, WASH items, and water trucking services.

• Bleach is the only SMEB item that recorded a change in price this round, thus causing a 0.9% increase in the total WASH SMEB.

• Restocking times for food items were lower than for fuel and WASH items.

• Exchange rates are still wavering, rates under 600 Yemeni Riyals (YER) for one US dollar (USD) have been recorded in Shabwah, Hajjah and Amran while the highest were recorded in Abyan, Aden and Lahj.