Yemen
Yemen COVID-19 Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, Dates of data collection: 10 - 14 May 2020
Attachments
INTRODUCTION
The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonisation of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen.
With the current global COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondent businesses. The JMMI continues to collect price data for fuel, water, and hygiene products, including all the components of the WASH Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). In addition, new indicators specific to the COVID-19 crisis and its potential impact on markets are now being tracked on a bi-weekly basis from April 2020.* Additional methodolgy can be found in the full JMMI fact sheet.
*April Round 2 - April 25th to 30th,, May Round 1 - May 10th to 14th
KEY FINDINGS: 10 -14 MAY, 2020
There have reportedly been minimal store closures in the two weeks prior to data collection.
Ninety-three per cent (93%) of vendors did not report any added difficulty acquiring goods due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The price of treated water reportedly returned to more normal levels, however the overall WASH SMEB increased due to a reported rise in water trucking prices.
The WASH SMEB in Taizz reportedly increased by more than 100%.
Restocking times in Marib and Amran were reportedly the highest of surveyed governorates.
Many vendors are experiencing issues with price inflation, with a shortage of demand being reported for water trucking vendors.
Vendors reported supply issues as the top COVID-19 related constraints.