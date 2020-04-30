Yemen
Yemen – COVID-19 (DG ECHO, UN, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash 30 April 2020)
- On 29 April, the Yemeni authorities reported the first 2 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aden, including the 2 deaths. The UN expressed its concern that COVID-19 could be spreading undetected in the country.
- The risk of a widespread outbreak in Yemen is very high, as the health system is extremely fragile, with less than 50 % of health facilities fully functioning after five years of continuous conflict. Almost 18 million Yemenis do not have regular access to clean water and the conflict left people with some of the lowest levels of immunity and highest levels of acute vulnerability in the world.