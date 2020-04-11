Yemen - Covid-19 (DG ECHO, UN, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 April 2020)

A first case of COVID 19 in Yemen was confirmed on 10 April in Hadhramout Governorate, a region under the control of Internationally Recognized Government. WHO is providing support to Yemen's Ministry of Public Health and Population in the response.

The news came one day after the onset of a nationwide ceasefire proposed the Saudi-led coalition while the Houthis have yet to agree. The proposed ceasefire would have an initial duration of two weeks and could be extended to allow for conditions for the warring parties to discuss steps and mechanisms to implement a permanent ceasefire in Yemen and a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.