18 Feb 2019

Yemen: Council adopts conclusions 18 February 2018

Report
from European Union
The Council today adopted conclusions on Yemen. The EU reaffirms its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.

The EU welcomes the "Stockholm Agreement" reached between representatives of the Yemeni parties under the auspices of the United Nations in December 2018. The EU and its member states will continue to engage actively with all the parties to the conflict and are committed to further support the UN-led political process, including through political dialogue with relevant regional actors, with the aim of continuing to produce tangible results, ending the conflict and fostering an improved regional environment.

The EU reaffirms that only a negotiated and inclusive political solution can end the conflict in Yemen. The EU calls on all parties to maintain their commitment to the UN-led process in view of the upcoming talks, and reiterates that sustainable peace can only be achieved through negotiations involving the meaningful participation of all parties concerned, including civil society, women and youth.

At this critical juncture for the future of Yemen, the Council reiterates the EU's full support for the UN-led political process and the work of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and of the United Nations mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA). The EU has contributed with over 560 million euros of assistance since the beginning of the conflict.

EU-Yemen relations, factsheet
Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the consultations in Sweden between the representatives of the Yemeni parties and the Stockholm Agreement, 16 December 2018
EU Delegation to Yemen
