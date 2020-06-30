Yemen continuous evaluation and learning (YCLE) project

2020-2025 - $15.9 million - Partner: Management Systems International (MSI)

BACKGROUND

As a result of the ongoing civil war, Yemen is suffering the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. USAID is working with international and local partners to rebuild key social and economic institutions, help address the underlying causes of instability, and build the foundation for durable peace and prosperity to foster Yemen's future resilience. USAID development activities in Yemen focus on economic recovery, education; governance, peace, and stability; health; and water, sanitation, and hygiene. A robust monitoring, evaluation, and learning (MEL) program is essential to ensure USAID effectively implements projects in Yemen's complex operating environment.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Yemen Continuous Learning and Evaluation (YCLE) project evaluates the performance and results of USAID activities while helping USAID learn and adapt for improved effectiveness. YCLE provides effective program performance monitoring and operational context insights; evaluates the performance and results of USAID/Yemen activities; and facilitates learning and adaptation for improved effectiveness. The project also enhances USAID's MEL systems and staff capacity, including of local organizations, and provides third-party monitoring (TPM) of USAID activities in Yemen.

YCLE has five components:

Performance and Operational Context Monitoring and Verification Services Evaluation Services Surveys, Analysis, Assessments, Data Management and Reporting Services Collaboration, Learning, and Adaptive Management Services Program Support Services

YCLE will support USAID through the implementation of a range of interventions that include:

Monitoring visits to activities' field sites

Surveys and polls

Evaluations

Development and maintenance of project databases at the implementing partner (IP) and USAID Mission levels

Dissemination events and mechanisms to share data and results of analysis

Learning events and processes to facilitate the utilization of data

Training events to impart knowledge and skills to partner organizations, IPs, and local organizations engaged in TPM and monitoring and evaluation (M&E)

Situation assessment and feasibility studies

Media-based products such as dashboards, podcasts, and videos to make learning easily accessible

EXPECTED RESULTS

YCLE will continue and further strengthen USAID achievements to date in implementing its Evaluation Policy to inform its strategies and programs. Expected results include: