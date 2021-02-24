Yemen – Continued fighting and forced displacement in Marib (UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2021)

Continued fighting has been reported in Marib governorate, in particular in Sirwah district, after conflict intensified on 8 February. Marib governorate hosts approximately 800,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), 4,500 migrants and the humanitarian situation is critical.

Humanitarian actors confirmed that over 1,150 households (approximately 8,600 individuals) have been displaced with actual numbers likely to be higher. This represents an increase of more than 165 households (approximately 1,150 individuals) since 18 February. An estimated 70% of the displaced are women. IDPs have often displaced for a second or third time. In addition, at least two health facilities in Sirwah, closer to the frontlines, have been closed.