Yemen - Conflict (UN, media, INGO, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2019)

On 29 July, shelling hit Al-Thabit market in Qatabir district, Sa’ada Governorate. As a direct result of the attack, 14 people were killed, including 3 children, and 26 injured, 14 of them children. International humanitarian organisations, including DG ECHO supported partners, are providing emergency medical assistance to the survivors.

This week, the UN Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict discussed the conclusions of its Yemen Country Report. The report highlights and condemns grave violations against children committed by parties to the conflict with 11,779 confirmed grave violations from 1 April 2013 to December 2018. The EU urges all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and take all actions necessary to protect children and other civilians from the conflict, including by ensuring that preventive and mitigating measures are in place.