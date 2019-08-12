Yemen - Conflict (UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2019)

Scores of civilians have been killed and wounded by violent clashes that started in Aden on 8 August. According to preliminary reports, as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured.

Humanitarian organisations are deploying medical teams to treat the injured. Civilians trapped inside their homes who are running out of food and water are of particular concern.

34 humanitarian organisations are operational in Aden, providing assistance to nearly 2 million people. Aden is also one of the main entry points for commercial and humanitarian goods into Yemen. Instability in the area could have major consequences for wider areas of Yemen.