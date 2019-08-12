12 Aug 2019

Yemen - Conflict (UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Aug 2019

  • Scores of civilians have been killed and wounded by violent clashes that started in Aden on 8 August. According to preliminary reports, as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured.

  • Humanitarian organisations are deploying medical teams to treat the injured. Civilians trapped inside their homes who are running out of food and water are of particular concern.

  • 34 humanitarian organisations are operational in Aden, providing assistance to nearly 2 million people. Aden is also one of the main entry points for commercial and humanitarian goods into Yemen. Instability in the area could have major consequences for wider areas of Yemen.

  • The leader of the Yemen Southern Transitional Council indicated their commitment to a ceasefire in Aden and willingness to work with the Saudi-led Coalition.

