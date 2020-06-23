Yemen, conflict (UN, INGO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2020)

On 23 June, the UN Security Council will host an open debate on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC). In 2019, Yemen remained the country with the largest verified numbers of grave violations against children, 4,042 in total. Yemen also reported the fourth highest number of verified child casualties (395 killed and 1,052 maimed) and the second highest number of children verified affected by explosive remnants of war (306). Yemen remains one of the countries most affected by attacks on schools and hospitals (35 cases) and child recruitment (686 cases). Overall, incidents were attributed to at least 10 separate and distinct parties across Yemen.