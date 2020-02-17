Yemen - Conflict (UN, ICRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2020)

On 15 February, strikes in al Maslub district, Al Jawf Governorate, killed 31 civilians and injured 12. Humanitarian partners rapidly deployed assistance to support Al Jawf health authorities in their response. Renewed fighting in Marib and Al Jawf governorates have caused the displacement of at least 4,700 families since end January.

The Stockholm agreement foresees the release of all conflict-related detainees. On 16 February, delegates representing the parties to the conflict in Yemen agreed on a detailed plan to complete the first official large-scale exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the conflict. This was announced at the end of a seven-day meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners’ Exchange Agreement co-chaired by the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross.