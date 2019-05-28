Yemen - Conflict (UN agencies, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2019)

On 24 May, 12 civilians (including seven children) were reportedly killed when a strike hit a fuel station in Taiz governorate. This is the second attack of this kind during the last two weeks. On 16 May, at least five children were killed by airstrikes in Sana’a City. More than 900 civilian casualties have been reported during the first quarter of 2019. Between 1 January and 21 May 2019, 335,703 suspected cholera cases were reported with 610 associated deaths. New cases have fallen in the past five weeks, but it is still early to confirm a downward trend. The scale-up of the joint cholera response is starting to make a difference, but ongoing rainfall may lead to increased incidence in the coming weeks. Armed conflict continues in Al Dhale’e governorate, particularly in Qa’atabah and Al Dhale’e districts, leading to increasing displacement. As of 19 May, 345 additional households were displaced, bringing the total number to 5,652 households. Shifting frontlines and sustained clashes damaged health facilities and denied movement of essential goods through the Aden – Sana’a road.