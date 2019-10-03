Yemen Conflict, Situation Report Issue No. 8, August 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the epi week 34, a slight increase (3%) in suspected cases was observed (n=18,315) to Week 35 (n=18,546). This slight increase in suspected cases is due to the heavy raining in some governorates mainly in Al Hudaydah governorate.

• Since 1 January to 31 August 2019, a total of 620,348 suspected cases of cholera, including 845 associated deaths (CFR 0.14%) were reported. Children under the age of five continue to represent 25% of the total number of suspected cases.

• Jointly with UNICEF and the Ministry of Health, WHO conducted the 2nd round of OCV campaign in four high risk districts in the governorates of Aden, Taizz and Al Dhalea for 6 days. Despite heavy conflict in the area at the time of implementation, over 400,000 people including 65,000 children above the age of 1 till 5 years old were reached with cholera vaccine.

• WHO continued its support to targeted hospitals to ensure functionality and continuous provision of health services. Support included that of medical and surgical teams, fuel and equipment and medical supplies provision. A total of 1,107,200 liters of fuel was provided to a total of 182 health facilities in 22 governorates across the country