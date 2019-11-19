Yemen Conflict, Situation Report Issue No. 10, October 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
• The conflict continues to intensify, sparking multiple frontline. An estimated 70,000 men, women and children have either lost their lives or suffered serious injuries as a result of the conflict.
• There are 156 recorded attacks on health facilities and incidents involving health care workers that have jeopardized our emergency response, endangering health facilities, health care workers, patients and the surrounding communities including civilian infrastructure – like water, sanitation and health.
• Cholera continues to be a priority issue in 96% of governorates in Yemen. From 1 Jan to 27 October 2019, 761,837 suspected cases were reported including 991 associated deaths. The CFR remains at (13%). A quarter of these cases (26%) are children under 5.
• Chronic malnutrition remains of high concern, and which is why the establishment of a nationwide nutritional surveillance system is so important in the country.
• From 1 January to 27 October 2019, a total of 25,242 suspected dengue cases was reported including 104 associated deaths.
Situation update
Health System: 50 % of health facilities are functional and operating with serious shortages of medicine, equipment and staff. Operational challenges still remain, with access issues for teams in the field and work still a concern.
Non-communicable diseases: An estimated 35,000 cancer patients (10% children) and more than 1 million people who suffer from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will no longer receive life-saving treatment. A total of 7,000 renal patients in need of weekly sessions in 2019.
Malnutrition and Nutrition response update: Chronic malnutrition remains of high concern, and the establishment of the nutritional surveillance system has supported targeted detection ensuring that 52% of all children 6-59 months were screened, with 41 districts reporting a very high proportion of stunting. An estimated 9,000 children under five were screened for all forms of malnutrition (19% of them under 6 months of age) in September 2019 and over 62,700 children screened, since January 2019. 42 sentinels’ sites established with 65 more being implemented to cover 100% of priority districts by the end of December