Yemen - Conflict, renew fighting in Hodeida (DG ECHO, media, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2020)
- Hostilities escalated in Hodeidah governorate at the end of last week, resulting in the heaviest fighting since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement two years ago. The fiercest confrontations took place in the centre of Hodeidah, around Ad Durayhmi and the outskirts of Hodeidah city.
- Overall, 38 civilians lost their life, mainly from shellfire. 16 shellings hit civilian houses displacing 73 households. One health centre was also hit, restricting access to medical care to at least 32,173 households.
- The UN Special Envoy expressed deep concern over the military escalation stating that it constitutes a violation of the Hodeida ceasefire and runs against the spirit of on-going UN facilitated negotiations, and called for immediate stop of the fighting.