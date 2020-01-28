Yemen - Conflict, new population displacement (DG ECHO, UNFPA, IOM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2020)

In the past 10 days, military escalation in Marib, Sana'a and Al Jawf Governorates resulted in the displacement of more than 900 households (6,300 individuals), a third going to collective sites. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) led Rapid Response Mechanism, funded by DG ECHO, provided immediate life-saving assistance to newly displaced people. In addition, through DG ECHO support, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has provided shelter, non-food items and expanded access to water in Marib. Emergency health services are being mobilised by UNFPA and IOM in the affected governorates.