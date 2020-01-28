28 Jan 2020

Yemen - Conflict, new population displacement (DG ECHO, UNFPA, IOM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original

  • On Monday 27 January, there was renewed fighting in Taiz City, where a mortar shell struck a market killing 3 civilians and injuring 10 others.

  • In the past 10 days, military escalation in Marib, Sana'a and Al Jawf Governorates resulted in the displacement of more than 900 households (6,300 individuals), a third going to collective sites. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) led Rapid Response Mechanism, funded by DG ECHO, provided immediate life-saving assistance to newly displaced people. In addition, through DG ECHO support, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has provided shelter, non-food items and expanded access to water in Marib. Emergency health services are being mobilised by UNFPA and IOM in the affected governorates.

