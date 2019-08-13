13 Aug 2019

Yemen - Conflict (NDMA, NWFC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Aug 2019 View Original

Following 72 hours of intense fighting, the Southern Transition Council (STC) has reportedly taken control of all strategic points of Aden City.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) donated surgical kits for the treatment of 100 people, as well as mattresses, stretchers and body bags to hospitals in Aden. 200,000 people have been left without clean water as the situation deteriorated and ICRC is liaising with relevant organisations and authorities to restore its supply.

According to UN OCHA, on 11 August, a house was hit by strikes in the northern Governorate of Hajjah. 12 people, including 6 children were reportedly killed and 16 wounded.

Widespread conflict, severe economic decline, food insecurity and the collapse of essential public services continue to heavily affect millions of Yemenis. Experts estimate that as many as 230,000 women, children and men have died as a result of the conflict in the last 4 years, either from direct or indirect causes. In the past 6 months, 25,000 people have died.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.