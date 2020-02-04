Yemen – Conflict: Medical Air Bridge, New Population Displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2020)

On 3 February 2019, after two years of negotiations, the first medical air bridge operation was launched from Sana’a, under World Health Organisation (WHO) coordination, bringing a group of Yemeni patients to Amman, Jordan. A second flight is expected to evacuate the remaining 30 patients and their companions, mostly women and children with cancer or in need of organ transplant and reconstructive surgeries. The UN confirmed that more patients will follow on subsequent flights.

Between 19 January and 2 February 2020, 3,825 families were reportedly displaced in Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate, Sirwah District in Marib Governorate and Al Maton district in Al Jawf Governorate. Many of those fleeing frontline areas are displaced for the second time and have exhausted their social or financial assets. Two transit sites are currently hosting around 600 families, nearing their full capacity.

Under the DG ECHO funded Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), IOM registered 1,345 families and provided kits to 1,210 recently displaced families in Marib, Al Jawf, and Sana’a.