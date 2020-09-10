Yemen
Yemen - Conflict, International Humanitarian Law, IHL violations (OHCHR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2020)
- On 8 September, the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen released its third report, mandated by the UN Security Council, on their situation assessment of human rights in Yemen, including violations and abuses since September 2014.
- The report concludes that parties to the conflict continue to show no regard for international law or the lives, dignity, and rights of people in Yemen, while third states have helped to perpetuate the conflict by continuing to supply the parties with weapons.
- The continuous deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen is directly attributable to the conduct of the parties to the conflict who have impeded humanitarian operations and population's access to food and healthcare. The dire humanitarian situation in Yemen could be substantially mitigated if parties to the conflict respect and comply with their obligations under international law.