Yemen - Conflict-induced famine (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2020)

Yemen 2020 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reveals that Yemen is affected by record highs of acute food insecurity across the country and is at risk of famine in 2021.

Pockets of famine-like conditions (IPC 5) have been identified (first time in two years), and the number of people exposed to starvation could nearly triple from current 16,500 to 47,000 people between January and June 2021. The number of people facing Emergency conditions (IPC 4) could increase from 3.6 million to 5 million in the first half of 2021.