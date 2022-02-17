Yemen
Yemen – Conflict, impact on civilians and funding gaps (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2022)
- The start of 2022 has seen a sharp increase in violence against civilians and civilian infrastructure, committed by all parties to the conflict. In January alone, 650 civilian casualties were reported, the highest toll in at least three years.
- Civilians casualties have doubled since the Human Rights Council rejected the renewal of the mandate of the Group of Eminent Experts (GEE) in October 2021. According to the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project, in the 4 months after the end of the GEE mandate, the number of civilian casualties has almost doubled to 1,535 in comparison to the previous 4 months.
- Aid agencies are struggling to provide assistance to the affected population amidst severe funding shortages. The Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, warned about the impact of the funding gap in his briefing to the UN Security Council on 15 February and qualified the gap as “unprecedented in the Yemen crisis”. By the end of January, nearly two thirds of major UN aid programmes had already scaled back or closed altogether.