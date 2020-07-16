Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Conflict, humanitarian situation of stranded migrants (DG ECHO, UN, INGO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2020)
- COVID-19 related restrictions have led to a 90% reduction in migrants' arrivals in Yemen between February and June. Related restrictions, and intensified conflict along transit routes have also caused at least 14,500 Ethiopian migrants to be stranded in Yemen’s Aden, Marib, Lahj and Sa’ada governorates; the actual figure is likely to be much higher.
- Stranded migrants face increasingly dire conditions and life threatening risks. Physical assaults, abuse and harassment of persons of African origin, migrants and refugees are stigmatized and scapegoated for COVID-19 transmission in the country. They also face arrest and/or forced transfers to areas, which are lacking access to essential services, resulting in higher exposure to the risk of starvation, communicable disease and sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) threats.
- Mandated agencies and organizations are receiving increased requests for return assistance, currently hampered due to COVID-19 travel restrictions – in country and to the country of origin.
- Safe and dignified return of stranded migrants must be facilitated, prioritizing humanitarian voluntary returns from Yemen, where these population faces growing life threatening risks.