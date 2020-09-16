Yemen
Yemen- Conflict, humanitarian situation – briefing to the UN Security Council (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September)
On 15 September, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffith, addressed the UN Security Council highlighting the increased fighting, greater humanitarian needs and the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic.
The humanitarian component of his presentation focused on the threat caused by the fighting in Marib governorate, where many IDPs found shelter and would force them to move again; and the humanitarian consequences of fuel shortages in the northern part of Yemen.
In his briefing to the UNSC of 15 September, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, stated that the spectre of famine has returned. He also highlighted the high number of civilian casualties, the difficulties for humanitarian access (including the closure of Sana’a airport and the wider operating environment), the severe funding gap and the imminent consequences of the fuel shortages.