14 Feb 2020

Yemen - Conflict, humanitarian access (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Feb 2020
  • On 13 February, the European Commission and Sweden hosted a Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, with the participation of the main humanitarian actors. Yemen is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
  • All participants expressed their concerns on the dramatically shrinking the humanitarian space, in particular in the North. Participants unanimously stated that this situation is untenable and has reached a breaking point. They agreed on moving forward with a common plan re-calibrating humanitarian aid activities, including a phased downscale, or even interruption, of certain operations, if and where principled delivery is impossible and as long as this occurs.

