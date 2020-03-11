Yemen
Yemen - Conflict, forced displacement (DG ECHO, IOM, OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2020)
- Since March 2015 more than 3.6 million people have been forcefully displaced due to the conflict. In 2020, 6,560 households (39,360 individuals) have experienced displacement, at least once.
- Only during the last week, due to an escalation in the conflict in Al Jawf, Marib, Sana’a and Hodeidah governorates, 1,838 families were displaced. Most of those that were displaced as a result of the clashes in Al Jawf headed to Marib and Taiz governorates, while displacement from Hodeida remained internal within the governorate.
- In the last year, the number of displaced households having to resort to informal displacement sites due to continued displacement has significantly increased. Currently, humanitarian actors have verified 1,636 Informal internal displacement sites across Yemen with a population of 761,211 individuals, who are showcasing some of the most dire humanitarian needs in country.
- DG ECHO supports humanitarian actors providing integrated site management, shelter and non-food item distribution and water/sanitation services for 144,356 displaced Yemenis in informal sites.